Writing about Fr Chad Ripperger’s year-long “fast” from public talks and conferences is impeded by not knowing what, exactly, motivated his Ordinary, Archbishop James Golka of Denver, to ask for this. We can all at any rate applaud Fr Ripperger’s docility to this request, recalling the willingness of holy priests such as St Pio of Pietrelcina (“Padre Pio”) and others to submit to restrictions on their work, even when these seemed unjust. In this case it seems reasonable to assume that Archbishop Golka was responding to the unease some have expressed about Fr Ripperger’s habit of quoting titbits of information apparently given to him by the demons he has been exorcising. It is interesting that Archbishop Golka, an exorcist himself, has not stopped Fr Ripperger’s ministry of exorcism, just his talking about it in public.
3:30 PM
The problem of celebrity apologists
Fr Chad Ripperger’s response to his archbishop has been exemplary, but his case illustrates the pressures that fame can place on priests and lay apologists alike
Joseph Shaw
Jakub Zerdzicki
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