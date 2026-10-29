Going out on mission in Europe is not something that comes naturally to Catholics. The evangelistic zeal of the Church expanded its presence across every continent and almost every country. But despite a growing recognition that much of Europe is now de facto mission territory, much of the Church still relies on its historic base or for the growing number of converts to come to them.

“It’s a foreign concept”, said David Hickson, chief executive of Ardens. The new organisation, however, intends to change that, using the burgeoning interest in the Faith within Europe’s university system. Launching this year, Ardens is sending out Catholic missionaries to “help our future leaders to know Christ Jesus”.