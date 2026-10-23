The Diocese of Peoria plans to create an interactive hologram of Bl Fulton Sheen using artificial intelligence, a move that has prompted questions about the appropriateness of recreating someone who has died in this way.

The hologram will be part of the forthcoming Sheen Experience, a planned museum and cultural centre at Sheen’s former high school in Peoria, Illinois, Bishop Louis Tylka of Peoria explained.

Bishop Tylka made the comments in an interview with Catholic News Service while visiting Rome, where he presented Pope Leo XIV with a relic of Bl Sheen.