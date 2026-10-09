The Archdiocese of Glasgow has announced that it will halve its number of parishes, with Archbishop William Nolan stating that the pain of losing churches cannot be avoided “by not facing up to reality”. The archbishop noted that, in the less than five years since his episcopacy, the number of active priests has reduced by a third and that there are “too few people”.

The archbishop noted in his letter, which announced that two dozen churches would close, that there had been “talk of the need to restructure and reduce the number of parishes” for years. The plans would see the number of parishes contained within the archdiocese reduced to around 40.