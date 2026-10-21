



A Eucharistic procession through the streets of New York City on Tuesday, October 13, drew thousands of participants and observers, bringing traffic to a standstill and prompting the city that never sleeps to pause, if only briefly.

Hosted by the Napa Institute, the procession began with reflections from Fr John Burns and Fr Gregory Pine, OP. Before participants took to the streets, a standing-room-only Mass was celebrated at St Patrick’s Cathedral by Bishop Joseph Espaillat, an auxiliary bishop of New York.