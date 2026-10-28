Van Eyck: The Portraits, National Gallery, London (November 21, 2026 – April 11, 2027)





Jan van Eyck, the 15th-century Netherlandish master, in a sense invented portraiture as we know it, so the exhibition at the National Gallery in London (from November 21) – which will show all nine of his portraits and his only known preparatory drawing – is eagerly anticipated. Indeed, the exhibits make up about half of only 20 autograph works by Van Eyck. Next year there will be an even bigger noise about Van Eyck, for his marvellous Ghent Altarpiece, painted with his brother Hubert, fully restored, will return complete to St Bavo’s Cathedral in Ghent in April.