Vice-President JD Vance said he wished Church leaders would take a more nuanced approach to applying Catholic teaching on immigration to the modern world. He also said he had not yet decided whether to run for president in 2028.

Vance made the comments on an episode of Arroyo Grande, the podcast hosted by Raymond Arroyo, an EWTN host and contributor to Fox News.

“I would never accuse the Church of being naive,” Vance said, but argued that the teachings to “welcome the stranger” and the principle that “nations are allowed to control their borders” needed to be applied with greater nuance.