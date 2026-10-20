In a joint statement issued on Monday, October 19, the Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem condemned an attack on the Palestinian Christian village of Taybeh on Saturday, October 17, during which masked settlers targeted local residents harvesting olives and foreign visitors, including European diplomats and officials who were visiting the area in solidarity with the community.

The Church leaders described the incident as a “heinous attack” and warned that it formed part of a wider pattern of settler violence against Palestinian villages in the West Bank, particularly during the olive harvest.