FOCUS, a Catholic outreach and missionary organisation based on college campuses, announced that its new CEO will be Jonathan Reyes, effective November 16.

Reyes replaces Curtis Martin, who founded FOCUS in 1998. Martin announced in December 2025 that he would be stepping down as CEO. Tim Thoman served as interim CEO during this time.

“Decades ago, I joined FOCUS at Curtis Martin’s invitation to support the important work of missionary formation. That invitation changed my life in ways I never could have imagined,” said Reyes in a press release on October 7.