Bishop Marcus Stock of Leeds has submitted a report to Pope Leo XIV recommending the unification of the dioceses of Leeds, Middlesbrough and Hallam. The report follows a phase of discussion which the Holy Father asked Bishop Stock to initiate with a view to their “possible future union”.

In the October 14 report to Pope Leo and the Dicastery for Bishops, Bishop Stock wrote that the decision was made after “having carefully considered the spiritual, pastoral, canonical and ecclesiological needs” of the three dioceses.