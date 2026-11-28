England and Wales are to be consecrated to the Sacred Heart as part of celebrations marking the bicentenary of Catholic emancipation in 2029.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales said it would be “fitting” for the consecration to take place during the celebrations. It is hoped that this will happen on the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus on June 8, 2029.

The bishops also announced plans for a series of events and initiatives, including concerts featuring music from the recusancy period and the subsequent flourishing of Catholic music after emancipation.