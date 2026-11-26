A young adult group in Altoona, Pennsylvania, has seen remarkable growth in just over a year, attracting hundreds of people to its events through the beauty of Catholic music and art.

Last year, Ethan Potter, 23, was disheartened to find “hardly any” community for young Catholics in his hometown. In October, he founded Railroad City Catholics, named in honour of Altoona’s nickname and its railroad heritage, in an attempt to fill that void.

Railroad City Catholics needed to take a “new approach” to evangelisation, Potter explained to the Catholic Herald. “A run-of-the-mill young adult group was not going to make the impact our Church needed.”