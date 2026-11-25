Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne has said Christian conservatives formed part of an “unholy alliance” that prevented the relaxation of Sunday trading laws in England and Wales. Osborne described Sunday trading laws as “absolutely nuts”.

Osborne announced in the 2015 Budget that Sunday trading laws would be devolved to local authorities. At the time, he said the move was part of his plan to ensure a “truly national recovery” in the face of a “growing appetite for shopping on a Sunday”.