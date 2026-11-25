Pope Leo XIV was joined by Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh in Rome on November 18 to meet the loved ones of those who had been “disappeared” during the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Archbishop Martin implored those with information to “please come forward and show mercy so that the remaining families can give their loved ones the dignity of a Christian burial”.

The Holy Father and Archbishop Martin greeted the families during the Pope’s weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square in Rome. The two prayed for information about the Disappeared to be revealed, as the remains of some have yet to be located.