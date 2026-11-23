The Catholic American Bible (CAB), a new Bible translation that will be used at Mass in the United States, is now available for pre-order and will be officially released on February 10, 2027, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) announced on Monday, November 23.

“The new translation is easy to read aloud and to understand when heard, yet it doesn’t sacrifice the beauty of the Bible’s language,” said Bishop Juan Miguel Betancourt, SEMV, chairman of the USCCB’s Subcommittee on the Translation of Scripture, in a November 23 statement. Bishop Betancourt is an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Hartford, Connecticut.