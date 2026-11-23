A religious liberty law firm representing the Diocese of Portland, Maine, on Monday asked the Supreme Court to hear a case concerning the exclusion of Catholic schools from a state tuition assistance programme.

“The Supreme Court told Maine to stop leaving religious families out in the cold. Instead, Maine passed a new law to ‘outmaneuver’ the Court,” said Adèle Keim, senior counsel at Becket and lead attorney on the case, in a press release on November 23. Becket is a law firm focused on religious liberty.