NEW YORK & LONDON - The Catholic Herald today announced a new podcast series hosted by New York-based podcaster and commentator Aubrey Strobel, launching in December 2026.

The series is the latest addition to the publication’s expanding digital offering, following The David Hahn Show and the US and UK editions of In Conversation With, hosted by Mary Margaret Olohan and Andrew Cusack respectively, all of which have launched this year.

Founded in London in 1888, The Catholic Herald is among the world’s oldest publications dedicated to faith and culture. Headquartered in New York under majority ownership of GEM since 2023, it is building on strong commercial, subscription and audience growth by continuing to invest in digital journalism, newsletters and podcasts to reach new audiences and strengthen its global presence.