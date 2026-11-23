In April, I wrote my first piece for the Catholic Herald. It began with a line outside a church.

For years in New York’s West Village, you could arrive at St Joseph’s at 5.59pm and find a seat for the 6pm Mass. Then suddenly, you couldn’t. People were standing outside, trying to hear Mass. It was beginning to resemble a Taylor Swift concert.

As a cradle Catholic, I found this both inspiring and faintly amusing. I tweeted, “Is the Catholic Church the hottest club in New York?” The remark travelled, and the Herald invited me to write about what I was seeing.