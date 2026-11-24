The Diocese of Merlo-Moreno, Argentina, has condemned a recent video appearing to show a priest conducting a wedding-style ceremony for two men and said that ecclesiastical authorities will proceed in accordance with canon law.

“In light of the serious events that came to public attention on 21 November 2026, involving the priest Francisco Olveira Fuster, the Diocese wishes to state that it does not endorse his actions or the statements he has made, as they do not reflect the position of the Church, either universally or locally,” the statement said. It was provided to the Catholic Herald in Spanish and translated into English.