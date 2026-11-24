The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) has argued that the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) right to erasure should not apply to baptismal records. COMECE said such records documented events that were “central to Christian faith and tradition” and noted their theological, historical and legal significance.

The position was set out in a paper published by COMECE on November 20, “Erasure from baptismal records”, prepared with the support of its Legal Affairs Commission.