England and Wales are to be consecrated to the Sacred Heart as part of the 2029 bicentenary celebrations of Catholic emancipation. The Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales said it would be “fitting” for the consecration to take place during the celebrations and announced that it was “hoped that this could take place on the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus” on June 8, 2029.

The Roman Catholic Relief Act 1829, also known as the Catholic Emancipation Act, was passed by Parliament and became law on April 13, 1829. The legislation, which the bishops’ conference described as a “landmark measure”, permitted Catholics to stand as MPs, vote in elections and hold most senior government positions.