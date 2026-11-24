A Catholic high school in South Surrey, British Columbia, is appealing to thieves to return a large copper statue of Jesus Christ that was stolen earlier this month.

“Last night, or early this morning, someone came with a saw and cut the statue, removing it from the premises, disfiguring this beautiful work of art, cutting it away – for whatever reason, I have no idea,” said Dr Joseph King, chair of the St John Paul II Academy Society, in a video posted on social media on November 11.

“It’s a sad thing to have happened,” King added.