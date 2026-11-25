Maria Middleton was just 18 when she died, but those who knew her say she lived with the faith, generosity and hope of someone far beyond her years. Now, six years after her death, the Pennsylvania teenager's cause for canonisation is advancing, raising the possibility that she could become the first member of Generation Z to be declared a saint.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) voted at its Fall Plenary Assembly last week to advance her cause of beatification and canonisation at the diocesan level. Although sainthood remains a long way off, the decision marks an important step in recognising a young woman whose faith remained steadfast even as she faced an incurable brain tumour.