Archbishop Richard Moth of Westminster was taken to hospital after he “felt unwell” on November 25. The Archdiocese of Westminster said it was praying for his “full recovery”.

In a statement on November 26, the archdiocese said that Archbishop Moth, who was appointed to the diocese on December 19, 2025, was currently undergoing preliminary tests. “While awaiting the results, he is in good spirits and looks forward to returning to Archbishop’s House,” it said.

On November 25, the same day he was hospitalised, Archbishop Moth spoke on the planned consecration of England and Wales to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, announced last week. He stated that the Sacred Heart centred on “a reflection and a devotion on the Passion of the Lord which focuses on the very act of our salvation”.