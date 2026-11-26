Archbishop Richard Moth of Westminster has praised the “new development for the Church” in England and Wales after the Catholic Bishops’ Conference supported proposals to merge the dioceses of Leeds, Middlesbrough and Hallam.

In the October 14 report to Pope Leo XIV and the Dicastery for Bishops, Bishop Marcus Stock of Leeds wrote that the decision to pursue a merger had been made after “having carefully considered the spiritual, pastoral, canonical and ecclesiological needs” of the three dioceses.