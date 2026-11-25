Miss Universe 2025 ended her reign with a public proclamation of her Catholic faith, displaying a sash reading “Viva Cristo Rey” during her farewell walk down the runway.

Taking to the stage for the final time as Miss Universe on November 24, 2026, Mexico's Fátima Bosch paused at the end of the runway and unfurled the message, holding it above her head.

“Viva Cristo Rey” means “Long live Christ the King” in Spanish.

Bosch has shared her Catholic faith on social media both before and during her reign as Miss Universe. Last year, before being crowned, she posted that she had brought a rosary, an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe and a framed picture of the Virgin Mary with her as she competed for the title.