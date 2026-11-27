The Scottish Parliament heard an “urgent call” to listen to persecuted Christians, as a new report by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) found that 220 million Christians worldwide are directly exposed to persecution. William More, head of ACN (UK) in Scotland, addressed Holyrood Parliament on November 24, telling MSPs that they do not “have to share someone’s faith to defend their right to have one.”

More, who was invited to give a “Time for Reflection”, spoke about his work with ACN, particularly with Christians who had lost their homes, livelihoods and churches as a result of faith-based persecution.