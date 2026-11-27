An employment tribunal has ruled that a Catholic employee of Manchester City Council was unfairly dismissed and unlawfully discriminated against. Lorna Young, who worked for the council for almost 19 years as an equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) manager, was dismissed in June 2024 over her gender-critical social media activity.

The tribunal found that “complaints made against the claimant were motivated by opposition to the claimant’s perceived gender-critical beliefs and amounted to direct discrimination because of those beliefs”. It noted that “protected beliefs included gender-critical beliefs”.