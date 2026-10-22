Abortion will remain largely illegal in Liechtenstein after Hereditary Prince Alois, the country’s regent, vetoed a bill on Tuesday, October 20, that would have legalised abortion throughout the first trimester of pregnancy in the principality.

The bill, introduced by the Fristenlösung citizens’ initiative, had attracted the support of nearly a quarter of the principality’s registered voters.

A statement from the Princely House said that, although Prince Alois had “devoted considerable attention in recent months” to the issue, “he remains convinced that the proposed reform is not compatible with ensuring adequate protection of unborn life as a fundamental legal value”.