The bishop of Magdeburg has reacted to the recent election in Saxony-Anhalt, which saw the Alternative for Germany (AfD) win its first state parliament president, by stating that he could not “imagine living in a musty, Germanic environment”. Bishop Gerhard Feige of Magdeburg said that the way the Church and a possible AfD state “deal with each other remains to be seen”.

Bishop Feige noted that “almost no one” in the Church has managed to stay in dialogue with AfD voters, stating that they often “remain hidden”. Following the election, he said he was “disillusioned, alienated and worried, but not desperate”.