More than 9,000 pupils from schools across South London and Kent prayed the rosary with Archbishop John Wilson of Southwark on October 15 for the health and recovery of Pope Leo XIV.

The archbishop led the rosary at St George’s Cathedral Primary School, where he was joined in person by pupils from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Camberwell and St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Rotherhithe. More than 80 schools joined virtually via a livestream.

Before the rosary, Archbishop Wilson explained to the pupils that they were praying for the Holy Father after his operation. “We’re praying that he will be healed and that he will be well as the successor of Saint Peter, as the father of the Catholic Church,” he said.