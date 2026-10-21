A new senior Vatican official has reaffirmed her previous push for female deacons, saying that women “hear the call to priesthood”.

On October 8, Sister Mary Barron OLA was named by Pope Leo to become the adjunct secretary of the Dicastery for Evangelization and president of the Pontifical Mission Societies. A native of Ireland, Sr. Mary spent some years in Nigeria and Tanzania with her missionary Congregation of the Sisters of Our Lady of Apostles. More recently, she has gained new prominence in the Church and Rome especially, with her role as president of the International Union of Superiors General from 2023 to 2025 and her participation in the Synod on Synodality.