This week culminates in the Feast of All Saints, which falls on Sunday, November 1. As we head towards that glorious company, Magnificat affords us many scriptural clues as to what makes a saint: for example, on page 363, in the psalm for morning prayer.

Blessed indeed is the man

who follows not the counsel of the wicked,

nor stands in the path with sinners,

nor abides in the company of scorners,

but whose delight is the law of the Lord,

and who ponders his law day and night.

He is like a tree that is planted

beside the flowing waters,

that yields its fruit in due season,

and whose leaves shall never fade;

and all that he does shall prosper. (Ps 1)