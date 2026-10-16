The Bishop of Baker, Oregon, has offered condolences and prayers after a shooting at an elementary school in Bend left four people, including three children, dead on Thursday.

“As bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Baker, which includes the city of Bend, I wish to express my deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers for those whose lives were taken in the shooting at Silver Rails Elementary School today, for their families, loved ones, and, indeed, for the whole community,” Bishop Thomas J. Hennen said in an October 15 letter to the diocese.