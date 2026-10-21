Doctors treating Pope Leo have given him a clean bill of health, after the final test results showed that no further treatment is necessary for the lung cancer which he underwent surgery for.

In a medical statement issued tonight by the two lead surgeons overseeing Leo's surgery and recovery, the Pontiff was declared free of lung cancer. Following his operation to remove cancerous tissue in the right lung on Tuesday of last week, the final histological and molecular biology test results have been returned.