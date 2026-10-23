Exactly a year after the King’s historic state visit to the Holy See, Pope Leo XIV has accepted an honorary religious title at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

In a further gesture of friendship between the Catholic Church and the Church of England, the Pope has been named Papal Confrater of the College of St George, with the approval of King Charles III. The appointment follows the King’s acceptance of the title of Royal Confrater of the Papal Basilica and Abbey of St Paul’s Outside the Walls in Rome during his state visit to the Holy See in October 2025.