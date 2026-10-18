There is a fundamental difference between prayer and virtually every other activity. Firstly, prayer may accompany every other activity – or, put differently, every good activity may be offered as a kind of prayer. You do not need to be doing anything particularly pious. You may offer the work you accomplish in any given day, or even something as simple as tying your shoes, to the glory of God.

Prayer, after all, is entering into communion with God. How often do we see people carrying on phone calls in public, with some discreet technology tucked into their ears? We Christians are more streamlined still: we carry God within our hearts and can speak to Him wherever we go, regardless of what occupies our hands.