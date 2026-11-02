On July 13, 2024, the world arguably came a quarter-inch from social and economic catastrophe. If Thomas Crooks’s rifle bullet had hit its mark and killed Donald Trump on live television, then the United States may well have descended into civil war, the global fallout of which would have been disastrous.

As the US gears up for another set of midterm elections, it’s worth pausing to consider what it is about Trump that leads some people to try to kill him while many others would willingly defend him to their dying breath.