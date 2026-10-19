The Vatican announced that, following Pope Leo XIV’s surgery last week, the Holy Father would need one week to recover. Attention is now turning to his Wednesday audience, with many hoping to see him return to his normal schedule. Pope Leo celebrated Mass in hospital on Friday, as doctors reported continued improvement in his test results and physical recovery.

In its daily update, the Pope’s medical team maintained its positive tone when reporting on his recovery. The Vatican also published the first pictures of Pope Leo since his surgery, showing him celebrating Mass in a makeshift chapel in the hospital, accompanied by his secretary, Mgr Edgard Rimaycuna.