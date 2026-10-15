President Donald Trump has ruled out livestreaming the execution of Nidal Hasan, the US Army psychiatrist sentenced to death for the 2009 Fort Hood shooting, but said the execution would proceed as scheduled on December 3.

“I think streaming the execution for all to see might have been a strong deterrent for the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists and SCUM like Hasan but, many very good and well meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or any other visual device,” Trump said on Thursday, October 15.