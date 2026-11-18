The bishops of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) met for their biannual plenary assembly in Baltimore, Maryland, this week. And, as plenary assemblies go, it was a snoozer.

On the first day of the public session, there was no debate on any of the issues presented, and the meeting actually adjourned ahead of schedule. Long gone were the drawn-out battles over phrases such as “preeminent priority” and disagreements over the appropriateness of hosting a Eucharistic Conference.