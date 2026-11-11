Archbishop John Sherrington of Liverpool has called for a proposed Bill seeking to criminalise “conversion practices” to be scrapped, arguing that it threatens pastoral care. The archbishop expressed his “serious concern” about the “very broad” scope of the Bill.

Critics of the draft Conversion Practices Bill, which is currently undergoing pre-legislative scrutiny before being considered by Parliament, have warned that the proposed legislation could see parents face up to five years in prison for trying to convince their children that they are not transgender.