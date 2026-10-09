Cardinal Willem Eijk of Utrecht has emphasised that God is the source of human dignity rather than the state ahead of his October 9 address on the social doctrine of the Church. The cardinal expressed optimism at the number of young Catholic converts in Europe, whom he noted tend to “embrace the doctrine of the Church, including with regard to the correct ordering of society”.

In an interview with the Compass the day before the address, Cardinal Eijk stated that “a society in which order prevails is a society whose organisation and structure are ultimately based on the order of creation, that is, on the intentions that God had in mind when He created the world”. “A disordered society,” he noted, is one in which the “order of creation is not respected and goes against the intentions that God had in the creation of the world”.