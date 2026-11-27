Review in progress

“Might not feel like it but these are your glory days. The salad years, you know? Nothing is gonna beat who you are now. You can’t see all… that’s looming on the horizon. Enjoy this, dude. If this right now is all that there is… all the time. It would be perfect. Trust me.”

Since the fragmentation of popular culture brought about by streaming services, social media and the deracination of in-person community, there has not been a cultural moment quite like the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. The previous entry, Grand Theft Auto V, held the title of the most profitable piece of media of all time until its successor knocked it out of the park. It is the most significant thing to come out of Scotland since penicillin or the telephone.