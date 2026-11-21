The Jillon (15 mins) could be the beginning of something bigger. The brainchild of Harry Hill, this eccentric featurette is the first step in his ambition to see his original, full-length comedy created for the big screen.

One could say that it is something of a surrealist take on Frankenstein’s monster, mingled with the odd lesson in family planning. Or a medieval morality play that refuses to settle on a message. But that wouldn’t quite convey what Hill has achieved.

Hill explained in a Facebook post that he had written a script for a full-length production “about a very old couple who conceive a child but it turns out kinda weird”.