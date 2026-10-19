A series of new members of the International Theological Commission have been appointed today, comprising the new faces of the organisation which serves as an advisory body to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Working from his recovery room in the Apostolic Palace, Leo XIV finalised the new look of the International Theological Commission (ITC), after the previous members have come to the conclusion of their five-year term. Leo named 24 new members of the ITC, choosing clerics and lay men and women from across Europe and North and South America.