In September, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders came under fire for a re-election ad about welfare recipients not working, and in order to portray this welfare recipient, she portrayed him as a young white man named Brad, lounging with a game controller and a bag of snacks.

Now, everyone knows why she did that, and it’s not because she believes that young white men are somehow abusing welfare at a historically disproportionate rate. The reason she did that is because if she were to portray any other demographic of person, it would be deeply offensive.