The midterm results were bad. As things stand, Democrats have won control of both the Senate and the House. Republicans have lost Senate seats in Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina. Whatever Trump might have accomplished over the next two years with a Republican majority will now remain a matter of speculation, and much of the responsibility is his own.

Whether one chooses to focus on the inane aspects of these past few months, such as the promotion of “Super Intelligence” over “Artificial Intelligence” or the construction of a White House ballroom, or on the major dividing issues, such as the war with Iran and the cost of living, the cumulative effect has been a collapse of trust in Trump.