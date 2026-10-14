The president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops has urged Americans to vote in November’s midterm elections, despite the country’s deep political divisions, saying that discouragement “is not a Christian virtue”.

“In a time of deep political division, the temptation is to be discouraged and to not participate in the election process. But discouragement is not a Christian virtue,” said Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, president of the conference, in a statement issued on Wednesday.