Archbishop Leo Cushley of St Andrews and Edinburgh has encouraged Catholics across Scotland to “have a missionary heart” ahead of the 100th World Mission Sunday on October 18. Archbishop Cushley urged the faithful to pray for missionaries and support communities in need, as part of the centenary’s theme chosen by Pope Leo XIV.

This year’s theme, “One in Christ, United in Mission”, emphasises the shared responsibility of Catholics around the world to spread the Gospel and support those most in need.